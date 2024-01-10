Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GAINN stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

