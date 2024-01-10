Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of GAINN stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $24.43.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
