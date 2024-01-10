Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

