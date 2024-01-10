Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Raised by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

