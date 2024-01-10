Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.12% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 633,598 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

