Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Gap Up to $28.47

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.47, but opened at $29.05. Global X Uranium ETF shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 808,641 shares trading hands.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

