Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,462. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

