Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Globant makes up approximately 0.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Globant by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $5,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,593. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $250.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

