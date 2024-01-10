Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 49.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 222.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,659,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,066,000 after buying an additional 435,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.