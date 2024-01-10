Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.11.
GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Globus Medical stock opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $80.04.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
