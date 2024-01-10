Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $10.03. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 973,943 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $156.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

