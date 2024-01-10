Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.64% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

