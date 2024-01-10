Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 172,208 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.