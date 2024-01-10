Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.38% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,131,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,280,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,488,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,693,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,298,000 after buying an additional 62,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,315,000 after buying an additional 87,810 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 74,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,205. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.