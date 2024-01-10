Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 385.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,817,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 41,299 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $99.87. 234,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,853. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

