Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 7926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Goldmoney Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 30.51 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$101.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of -0.76.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goldmoney news, Director Roy Sebag purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $305,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

