GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.71

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $6.42. GoodRx shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 966,733 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

GoodRx Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 157.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.25%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 22.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

