Gossamer Bio, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 200,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at $212,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.