Gradient Investments LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $548.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

