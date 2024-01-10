Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 279,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.