Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after buying an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

