Gradient Investments LLC Sells 455 Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 4.37% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DURA opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

