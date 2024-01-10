Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

