GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,502,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.14. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.21.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,389. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $98,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.