Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

