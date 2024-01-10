Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently -1,040.86%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

