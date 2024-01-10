Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $2,308,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Shares of PH opened at $457.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $297.12 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

