Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.50. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.