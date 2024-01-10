Gratus Capital LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

