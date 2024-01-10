Gratus Capital LLC Has $417,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,000 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

SO stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

