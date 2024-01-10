Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

View Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.