Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 101.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $547,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

