Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,845,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

