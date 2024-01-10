Gratus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $481.10 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $485.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock worth $11,876,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

