Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Financial Analysis

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TaskUs 2 3 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greenpro Capital and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TaskUs has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.67 million 2.62 -$6.35 million N/A N/A TaskUs $960.49 million 1.17 $40.42 million $0.45 28.07

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital 83.61% 22.38% 18.20% TaskUs 4.84% 16.16% 8.13%

Summary

TaskUs beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Free Report)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.