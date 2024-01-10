Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 238 shares.The stock last traded at $31.40 and had previously closed at $31.15.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

