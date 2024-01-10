H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading 3.6% Higher

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.35. 1,060,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,684,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H World Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.92.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,253,000 after buying an additional 766,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,404,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,407,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in H World Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in H World Group by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

