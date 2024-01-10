Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Market Perform”

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

HARP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $22.36 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 893.55% and a negative net margin of 81.68%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 555,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

