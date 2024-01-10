Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,525 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.44% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,994,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 294,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 75,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,573. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

