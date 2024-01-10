Hassell Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.07 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 296,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $24,905,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 302,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. 1,034,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

