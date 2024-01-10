Hassell Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 220,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. 429,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

