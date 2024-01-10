HC Wainwright Comments on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.40. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,664 shares of company stock worth $309,852. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

