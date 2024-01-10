HC Wainwright Comments on Neurogene Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.82) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($13.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

