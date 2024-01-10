HC Wainwright Weighs in on Absci Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Absci in a report released on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Absci’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Absci stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Absci has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Absci by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Absci by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

