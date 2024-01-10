HC Wainwright Weighs in on Absci Co.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Absci in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Absci’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Absci by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Absci by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Absci by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

