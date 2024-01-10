HC Wainwright Weighs in on Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shattuck Labs in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 7,128.43%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
