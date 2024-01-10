HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Raised by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 9.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of HCA Healthcare worth $105,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.23. 182,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

