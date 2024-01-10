HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.95.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $279.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

