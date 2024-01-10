Head-To-Head Comparison: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) and Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Guess?’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -45.27% -41.47% -27.31% Guess? 6.61% 29.94% 6.57%

Volatility & Risk

Allbirds has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guess? has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $297.77 million 0.53 -$101.35 million ($0.80) -1.29 Guess? $2.70 billion 0.45 $149.61 million $2.61 8.73

This table compares Allbirds and Guess?’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Guess? has higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guess?, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allbirds and Guess?, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 8 0 0 2.00 Guess? 0 3 2 0 2.40

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Guess? has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Guess?.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Guess? shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Guess? shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guess? beats Allbirds on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories, as well as to wholesale partners to operate and sell products through licensed retail stores. The company markets its products under the GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

