Head-To-Head Comparison: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) vs. Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Koninklijke BAM Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Koninklijke BAM Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke BAM Groep 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Koninklijke BAM Groep, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Koninklijke BAM Groep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.21 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.35 Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A $0.19 10.74

Koninklijke BAM Groep has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke BAM Groep, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke BAM Groep beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in civil engineering, residential construction projects and non-residential construction activities. It is also involved in rail infrastructure and facilities management activities. In addition, the company engages in roads, education, health care, and government building construction related businesses. Koninklijke BAM Groep nv was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Bunnik, the Netherlands.

