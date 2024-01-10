Head-To-Head Survey: Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Seiko Epson pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $5.47 billion 1.22 $796.07 million N/A N/A Seiko Epson $9.98 billion 0.57 $563.11 million $0.62 11.92

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Seiko Epson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taylor Wimpey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seiko Epson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taylor Wimpey and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 4.07% 7.74% 4.25%

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats Seiko Epson on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

