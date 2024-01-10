Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up to $10.64

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.89. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 93,123 shares trading hands.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 165.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

